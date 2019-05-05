Masquerade gala benefits Back to School clothing drive

The Back to School Clothing Drive’s Golden Masquerade Gala 2019, celebrating 51 years serving Valley children in need, begins 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Phoenix Art Museum.

Masks and outfits are encouraged at the black-tie optional annual event that includes dinner, a live auction, fund-a-need and an awards ceremony.

Champion for Children honorees this year are: Corporate – Wells Fargo; Individual – board member Bonnie Smith of First American Title; and Community – Fennemore Craig.

Yetta Gibson and Ian Schwartz from CBS5 are masters of ceremonies. Local favorite Ear Candy Band will entertain.

Live auction items include a private cooking class for six with Chef Bob Anthony; a seven-night stay at Casa Piazza, a fully staffed beach house for 10-14 guests in Manzanillo, Mexico; private basketball lessons from Harlem Globetrotter great Slick Willy Shaw, Phoenix Firefighter and Phoenix Police Officer for a day experiences and more.

Individual tickets are $175 with tables of 10 starting at $1,750. Sponsorships are available beginning at $3,000.

To purchase tickets, reserve a table or for more information, visit btscd.com/gala.

Founded in 1967, the Back to School Clothing Drive, is Arizona’s largest provider of uniforms, clothing, backpacks and school supplies to more than 25,000 Title I elementary-school students at over 260 Maricopa County schools.

This year’s New Clothes, New Beginnings clothing distribution is July 22-26 at Grand Canyon University Arena, 3300 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix, with support from more than 2,500 volunteers.

For more information about Back to School Clothing Drive, visit backtoschoolclothingdrive.com, email Executive Director Karl Gentles at karl@btscd.com or call 602-256-9408.

