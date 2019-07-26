MY SALON Suite to offer free Back-to-School haircuts

MY SALON Suite hair stylists and barbers will provide free back-to-school haircuts for students in kindergarten through fifth grade on Monday, July 29.

From 4 to 6 p.m., MY SALON Suite at 7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite 165 in Gainey Ranch, is hosting a Back-to-School Haircut event for elementary school students in exchange for donated school supplies worth $5 or more, according to a press release.

Limited to one free haircut per donation of items that can include paper, notebooks, crayons, glue, etc. The event is open to the public as members of the community are invited. There will be raffles, prizes and refreshments available, the release said.

Donations will be given to benefit local Scottsdale schools. Haircuts are first come, first serve, the release noted.

