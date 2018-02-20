Notre Dame Prep Players to perform Broadway whodunit with “Curtains”

The Notre Dame Preparatory Players are about to catapult into the cacophony of a theater murder mystery, backstage antics, complicated love plots and a detective who gets bitten by the “theatre bug” in the Broadway show “Curtains”, a musical comedy whodunit.
The show will be in the Andrew Eldridge Auditorium on the Notre Dame Prep campus, 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale. Show times are March 2, 3, 9 and 10. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. and Saturday shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to a release.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door or in advance at ndpsaints.org/boxoffice. This event is open to public and suitable for audiences of all ages, a release states.
Set in 1959, “Curtains” begins when a fading star and stage diva Jessica Cranshaw is murdered during the curtain call of “Robin Hood.” A police detective, Lt. Frank Cioffi, is called to solve the case, but dreams of being in the show as well.
It is up to Lt. Cioffi, to save the show, solve the case, and maybe even find love, without getting killed himself. NDP drama instructor Bonnie Wilson will direct the play.
“Curtains”, the school edition is based on the book by Rupert Holmes, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Roger Berlind, Roger Horchow, Daryl Roth, Jane Bergere and Ted Hartley, who originally produced it on Broadway.
