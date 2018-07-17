Notre Dame Prep taps Shelley Dinges as assistant director of alumni engagement

Notre Dame Preparatory High School announced the appointment of Shelley Dinges as the inaugural assistant director of alumni engagement, a strategic new position, as part of the school’s advancement department.

“We want our students to see Notre Dame Prep as more than a four-year commitment, but a lifelong relationship,” NDP principal Jill Platt said in a prepared statement.

“An engaged and involved alumni community will benefit current students and graduates for generations to come, and we look forward to the important role alumni will have in shaping the future of Notre Dame Prep.”

Ms. Dinges’ appointment took effect Sunday, July 1. Having been at Notre Dame Prep for the past 15 years, Ms. Dinges has participated in the lives of nearly every student to graduate from NDP, a press release states.

“She brings a wealth of experience to this position because she knows most students and parents as well,” Ms. Platt said.

Since 2002, Ms. Dinges served the school as a physical education teacher, girls golf coach and girls tennis coach. She has accumulated more wins, state championships and state runner-up honors than any coach in NDP history, according to a press release.

She was named Arizona Interscholastic Association Coach of the Year for either tennis or golf 11 times. In addition, the United States Tennis Association Central Arizona named Ms. Dinges “Coach of the Year” in 2016.

She will continue to coach the school’s girls golf and tennis teams while serving as assistant director for alumni engagement.

“I am excited to take on this important new role for Notre Dame Prep,” Ms. Dinges said in a prepared statement.

“As a former teacher and current coach, the relationships I built with students during their four years on this campus inspire me. I look forward to having those relationships transcend beyond graduation and to foster meaningful engagement among the Notre Dame Prep community.”

