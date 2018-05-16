Paradise Valley High School basketball team earns California Casualty grant

Athletes at Paradise Valley High School, 3950 E. Bell Road, will benefit from the 2018 California Casualty Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant program.
The funds will enable the basketball team to purchase new uniforms. Coaches want to provide a quality program that encourages player confidence and pride, a press release states.
Two other Arizona Schools, Coconino High School in Flagstaff and Santan Junior High School in Chandler, also received athletics grants from California Casualty.
They are among 79 public middle schools and high schools in 32 states awarded a total of $83,000 to aid sports programs affected by tight budgets, according to a press release.
The grant is named for California Casualty Chairman Emeritus Tom Brown, an avid sportsman who believes that teamwork, confidence and sportsmanship help develop high achievers in academics and in life.
Since its inception in 2011, more than $660,000 has been awarded to some 600 schools across the nation.
“All students should have the opportunity to compete,” Lisa Almeida, assistant vice president, said in a prepared statement. “California Casualty’s 67 year commitment to educators and schools also reaches to athletic fields.”
Public middle and high schools in Arizona with an unmet need for a sports program can try for next year; applications for the 2018-19 California Casualty Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grants are now being taken.
California Casualty has other initiatives that give back to educators for all their hard work including the “Wherever Your Journey Takes you…We’ll be there” sweepstakes for a chance to win a Dodge Journey; $7,500 School Lounge Makeover; and $200 Help Your Classroom grants.
