Paradise Valley Unified hires four principals, two assistant principals

The Paradise Valley Unified School District Governing Board has named four new principal and two assistant principal assignments for the 2018-19 school year.

Those new principal hires include Sarah Torillhon at Desert Trails Elementary School, Katrina Dieck at Eagle Ridge Elementary School, Paul Ferrero at Vista Verde Middle School and Ryan Schoonover at Wildfire Elementary School, according to a press release.

The new assistant principals include Ryan DeAustin at Mountain Trails Middle School and Joey Ruppel at Shea Middle school, a release states.

Ms. Torrilhon joined the district in 2000 as a teacher and also briefly taught in the Scottsdale Unified School District before returning to PVSchools. She most recently served as the interim principal during the 2017-18 school year.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Arizona State University, a Master of Arts degree in Curriculum and Instruction from ASU and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University.

Mrs. Dieck joined the PVSchools family in 2013 as a teacher and has also served as an assistant principal at Shea Middle School. Mrs. Dieck also taught in the Fowler Elementary School District, Novi Community Schools and Huron Valley Schools, and served as Literacy Coach/Elementary Instructional Specialist for Huron Valley Schools and on the Galileo Leadership Consortium for Oakland County Schools in Michigan.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Northern Arizona University, a Master of Arts in Education Studies from Marygrove College and Endorsement in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University.

Mr. Ferrero comes to the district from SUSD where he was an assistant principal. He also taught in the Isaac School District. Mr. Ferrero earned his Bachelor of arts degree in Elementary Education from ASU and a Masters of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from GCU.

Mr. Schoonover comes to the district from the Deer Valley Unified School District where he served as an assistant principal and Curriculum, Instruction, Assessment specialist. Prior to working for Deer Valley Unified School District, he taught at Kansas City Public Schools. Mr. Schoonover earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Kansas State University and Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Baker University.

Mr. DeAustin joined the PVSchools family in 2001 as a teacher and has also worked as an attendance dean. Prior to 2001, Mr. DeAustin was an English Language professor at Universidad Latina in Costa Rica and was a teacher at the Blue Valley School in Costa Rica.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in English from NAU and a Masters of Arts degree in English from the University of Phoenix.

Ms. Ruppel comes to PVSchools from Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado. During her tenure at Jefferson County Public Schools, Ms. Ruppel served as teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Behavioral Science and a Master of Arts degree in Administrative Leadership form Metro State College.

