Paradise Valley Unified plans to increase primary property taxes

Jun 13th, 2018

The Paradise Valley Unified School District Adminstrative Center is at 15002 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix. (file photo)

In compliance with §15-905.01, Arizona Revised Statutes, Paradise Valley Unified School District is notifying its property taxpayers of the district’s intention to raise its primary property taxes over the current level to pay for increased expenditures for the fiscal year beginning Sunday, July 1.

The Paradise Valley Unified School District is proposing an increase in its primary property tax levy of $1.148 million according to a press release.

The amount proposed above will cause Paradise Valley Unified School District’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $3.40. Without the tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed would have been worth nothing, a release states.

These amounts proposed are above the qualifying tax levies as prescribed by state law, if applicable. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

All interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing on the proposed tax increase scheduled to be at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the District Administrative Center, 15002 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix.

