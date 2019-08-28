Pinnacle physics teacher earns teacher of the year award

Michael Vargas (Submitted photo)

Michael Vargas, a ninth-grade physics teacher at Pinnacle High School, is the recipient of the 2019 Air Force Association/Rolls Royce National Aerospace/STEM Teacher of the Year Award.

“I am excited to be able to represent the AFA and Rolls Royce as their Aerospace Teacher of the Year,” Mr. Vargas said in a prepared statement.

“I have had a love of all things aerospace my entire life and being able to share that with my students on a daily basis is a perk I enjoy. I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the greatest STEM organization on the planet, The United States Air Force.”

This award recognizes Mr. Vargas’ exemplary achievements in promoting STEM education throughout his school, community and state, according to a press release.

His collaborative work with other organizations and his leadership in garnering legislative support and funding to increase the number of STEM certified education leadership were noted as contributing factors for receiving the award.

“It is my hope that my students learn from me that a Journey of Excellence starts with one step and that it’s not about the destination, but that they took the trip,” Mr. Vargas said.

As the Teacher of the Year recipient, Mr. Vargas is invited to attend the AFA Delegate Convention in National Harbor, Maryland where he will be presented with a $3,000 check and a diamond pin in honor of his accomplishments.

Additionally, he will be given the opportunity to provide remarks to the AFA delegates. He is also invited to stay for the opening ceremonies and activities at the Air & Space Conference and Technology Exposition.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.