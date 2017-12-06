Pitch perfect: CSHS student accepted into top choir

Cactus Shadows High School sophomore Hayley Smith has been accepted into the 2018 American Choral Directors Association Western Division Honor Choir, representing Cave Creek Unified School District and the state of Arizona.
“Having a student, in any capacity, qualify for something as big as ACDA Western Division Honor Choir is a huge accomplishment,” said Principal Dr. Steve Bebee, in a prepared statement. “Hayley is extremely talented and we are all very proud of her. I know she will represent CSHS and the state of Arizona very well.”
Miss Smith auditioned with almost 700 students in 10th-12th grade from five different states, and landed a spot in their top choir, according to a press release.
She will have the privilege to work with conductors and participate in workshops representing colleges from all over the United States.
“It is a great honor that she was accepted and reflects her dedication and hard work in preparing the music for her audition,” said Phoenix Children’s Chorus Executive Director, Cheryl Mollerup, in a prepared statement.
“Almost 700 students from across the nation auditioned for these spots in the honor choir. We are very proud of her and know she will represent your school and Phoenix Children’s Chorus amazingly. She will get the opportunity to be singing with the very best students in the western region.”
The ACDA Western Division honor Choir is set to perform in Pasadena, Calif. in March 2018, according to the ACDA website.
“I am extremely proud to have Hayley be a part of our Honors Choir at Cactus Shadows,” said Cactus Shadows High School music teacher Karen Dolezal in a prepared statement. “And now we get to share her with the Western Region Honors Choir. She has an amazing gift… her passion for music is evident each and every day.”
