PV school district sets community meeting date on Campo Bello rebuild

Aire Libre Elementary School will be consolidated with Campo Bello Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year, and the Paradise Valley Unified School District has scheduled a community meeting to discuss the process.

The decision to consolidate is the result of findings from the Facilities Planning Committee and the demographic and enrollment report, according to a release.

To accommodate the additional students, the Campo Bello campus will need to be rebuilt.

Paradise Valley Unified School District will conduct the community meeting to share information about the Campo Bello Elementary rebuild 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, in the Multi-purpose Room at Campo Bellow Elementary School, 2650 E. Contention Mine Road, Phoenix.

At the meeting, the project vision and direction will be presented, along with the site plan by Orcutt | Winslow and construction information from the McCarthy Building Companies. The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session, the release stated.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.