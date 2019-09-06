PVSchools curriculum specialist participates on UNESCO project

Janice Mak. (Submitted photo)

Janice Mak, a science curriculum specialist at Paradise Valley Unified School District, is participating in a United Nations-sponsored project that involves supporting Turkey as it shifts to a new national curriculum.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) provides practical technical support addressing critical areas that impact provision and delivery of equitable quality education for all within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to a press release.

“It is an honor to be invited to be a part of this global collaborative work,” Mrs. Mack said in a prepared statement.

“Our children are our future and the International Bureau of Education (IBE), a UNESCO institute, is a global center of excellence in curriculum and related matters. I look forward to supporting the new shared global understanding of curriculum issues around STEM education.”

The goal of a national curriculum is to translate Turkey’s vision of education into an actionable framework for instruction and assessment, a release states.

Mrs. Mak will join a team of international experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), including Dr. Marope, Director of IBE; Louise Hayward, Ph.D.; Harri Ketamo, Ph.D.; Jennifer Childress Self, Ph.D.; and Joseph Merlino.

According to the STEM Education Report which the Ministry of National Education – Turkey 2016 published, the main goals of the education system are to make the Turkish nation “a constructive, creative, and outstanding member of the modern civilizations.”

It also aims to “enhance the prosperity and welfare of the nation, support and accelerate social and cultural development.” “Paradise Valley Unified School District has equipped me to think creatively, plan collaboratively, and innovate by doing. I look forward to bringing a bit of ‘paradise’ to Turkey with me,” Mrs. Mak said.

The team rotated over a two-week period in Istanbul to collaborate to realize Turkey’s vision of a world-class education where students are thoroughly prepared for success in the future in coordination with the Minister of National Education and Chair of the Education Committee of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO.

The focus of this UN project is to provide an innovative, and research-based way to translate Turkey’s vision of education into transformational STEM instruction and classroom assessment.

