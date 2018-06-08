PVSchools Governing Board approves staff salary increases

Jun 8th, 2018 Comments:

The Paradise Valley Unified School District Adminstrative Center is at 15002 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix. (file photo)

The Paradise Valley Unified School District’s Governing Board unanimously approved staff salary increases at the Tuesday, June 5 Governing Board meeting.

In April, the board previously approved 3 percent increases to all employees due to the passage of a Maintenance and Operations Budget Override Election from last November, according to a press release.

In her remarks, President Nancy Case also thanked the PVSchools community members for their continued support and expressed her gratitude that these increases were possible.

“These increases wouldn’t be possible without the increased state funds and the amazing support of our voter approved override,” Mrs. Case said in a prepared statement.

“The new starting teacher salary for the 2018-19 school year will be $39,240. Though not as much as our neighbors in contiguous states, it is certainly an improvement.”

With the adopted state budget and increases to K-12 funding, certified staff (teachers) will get an additional 9 percent increase to the base. In total, certified staff will receive a 12 percent base increase. T

he starting salary for entry level new teachers with Bachelor of the Arts or Bachelor of the Science degrees hired for 2018-19 school year will be $39,240, a release states.

For educational support professionals (support staff), an additional 6 percent increase on the base to all employees at $11.01 and above, including classified exempt. In total, a 9 percent base increase was approved.

For Administrators, an additional 2 percent to the base. In total, a 5 percent base increase, according to a release.

The approved salary increases will be effective Sunday, July 1 for the 2018-19 school year.

“the increases have immediately helped with retention and is a great beginning,” Dr. Troy Bales, assistant superintendent of Human Resources, said in a prepared statement. “We still have a long way to go, but are grateful and thankful for a step in the right direction.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie