PVSchools Governing Board approves staff salary increases

The Paradise Valley Unified School District’s Governing Board unanimously approved staff salary increases at the Tuesday, June 5 Governing Board meeting.

In April, the board previously approved 3 percent increases to all employees due to the passage of a Maintenance and Operations Budget Override Election from last November, according to a press release.

In her remarks, President Nancy Case also thanked the PVSchools community members for their continued support and expressed her gratitude that these increases were possible.

“These increases wouldn’t be possible without the increased state funds and the amazing support of our voter approved override,” Mrs. Case said in a prepared statement.

“The new starting teacher salary for the 2018-19 school year will be $39,240. Though not as much as our neighbors in contiguous states, it is certainly an improvement.”

With the adopted state budget and increases to K-12 funding, certified staff (teachers) will get an additional 9 percent increase to the base. In total, certified staff will receive a 12 percent base increase. T

he starting salary for entry level new teachers with Bachelor of the Arts or Bachelor of the Science degrees hired for 2018-19 school year will be $39,240, a release states.

For educational support professionals (support staff), an additional 6 percent increase on the base to all employees at $11.01 and above, including classified exempt. In total, a 9 percent base increase was approved.

For Administrators, an additional 2 percent to the base. In total, a 5 percent base increase, according to a release.

The approved salary increases will be effective Sunday, July 1 for the 2018-19 school year.

“the increases have immediately helped with retention and is a great beginning,” Dr. Troy Bales, assistant superintendent of Human Resources, said in a prepared statement. “We still have a long way to go, but are grateful and thankful for a step in the right direction.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.