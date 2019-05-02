PVSchools purchases new student artwork

Artwork by Grace Pease and Andrea Lopez-Cruz with Julie Bacon, Dr. Lee and the parents of the students. (Submitted photo)

At the April 18 Paradise Valley Unified School District Governing Board meeting, 12 pieces of student artwork — including ceramic, collages, watercolors, pencils and mixed media — were added to PVSchools’ permanent student art collection.



“The PVSchools Permanent Art Collection is an important legacy of the accomplishments of our students and fine arts instructors,” Governing Board President Julei Bacon said in a prepared statement.



“The Governing Board consistently demonstrates a commitment to educating the whole child and our fine arts programming is a significant point of pride for PVSchools.”



PVSchools purchased art pieces, according to a press release, from the following elementary, middle and high school students:



Russell Shope, a second-grade student at Indian Bend Elementary School

Grace Pease, a third-grade student at Fireside Elementary School

Leah Stipek, a fourth-grade student ay Desert Springs Preparatory School

Gwyneth Chiara, a sixth-grade student at Pinnacle Peak Preparatory School

Lauren Weiler, a seventh-grade student at Explorer Middle School

Riley Boyle, an eighth-grade student at Desert Shadows Middle School

Krystal Lopez, an eighth-grade student at Mountain Trails Middle School

Ava Patruno, an eighth-grade student at Sunrise Middle School

Karen Javelera-Morales, a 10th-grade student at North Canyon High School

Andrea Lopez-Cruz, an 11-grade student at Paradise Valley High School

Ashley Lovett, a 12th-grade student at Paradise Valley High School

Alison Yeager, a 12th-grade student at North Canyon High School.

The artwork will be display in the Governing Board Room at the District Administrative Center, 15002 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix, for three years before being distributed throughout the district.



Each year, an art specialist, not associated with the district, is invited to adjudicate student artwork on display at the annual art festival.



PVSchools began purchasing student artwork in the late 1980s and have more than 250 pieces in its collection.

