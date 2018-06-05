PVSchools seeks volunteer tutors for 2018-19 school year

The Paradise Valley Unified School District’s Volunteer In Paradise program is seeking volunteer tutors for the 2018-19 school year.

The first volunteer orientation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 12 at the PVSchools Community Resource Center, 15032 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix, according to a press release.

Established in 2013, volunteers, called VIPs, tutor students who need extra academic support, and in turn, help increase student academic achievement, a release states.

The VIP program matches “dedicated qualified” volunteer tutors with students at participating schools. Volunteer tutors work with students in either a one-on-one setting or in small groups with the goal of increasing student achievement.

Volunteer tutors are needed in all subject areas in kindergarten through 6th grades.

Opportunities may be available at one or more of the following elementary schools: Arrowhead Elementary School, Campo Bello Elementary School, Desert Shadows Elementary School, Echo Mountain Intermediate School, Echo Mountain Primary School, Hidden Hills Elementary School, Mercury Mine Elementary School and North Ranch Elementary School.

