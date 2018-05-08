PVSchools students earn prestigious scholarship

Two Paradise Valley Unified School District students earned the 2018 Flinn Scholarship, a merit-based award for undergraduate study at an Arizona public university.
Pinnacle High School senior Lauren Paxton and Paradise Valley High School senior Kyle Kline were two of 22 high school students who earned the scholarship, according to a press release.
Miss Paxton plans to attend Arizona State University Barrett Honors College and Mr. Kline will go to the University of Arizona in the fall.
The Flinn Scholars Program, which the Phoenix-based Flinn Foundation and the universities support, covers the cost of tuition and room and board at one of the state’s three public universities, provides funding for at least two study-abroad experiences and an off-campus internship.
The scholarship is valued at more than $120,000, a release states.
The scholarship benefits, beyond covering eight semesters of tuition, fees, and room and board, include:
- A three-week summer seminar in China for the full class following the freshman year, and at least one additional study-abroad experience;
- Funded participation in the Professional-Leadership Internship Program, exclusively for Flinn Scholars, at an Arizona company or organization;
- Mentorship from top faculty and exposure to local and world leaders, including leaders from Arizona’s business, civic, and academic communities;
- Fellowship in a community of about 80 current and nearly 550 alumni Scholars;
- Membership in a university honors college, with small classes, guest lectures, and research experiences;
- Intellectual, cultural and social activities developed for Scholars by both the Flinn Foundation and the universities.
The typical Flinn Scholar achieves at least a 3.5 grade-point average, a top-5 percent class rank, a score of 1360 on the SAT or 29 on the ACT and participation and demonstrated leadership in extracurricular activities.
The Flinn Foundation Scholarship Program LLC operates the Flinn Scholars Program is operated and the Flinn Foundation, a Phoenix-based private, nonprofit, grant making organization, supports it.
The foundation, which the late Dr. Robert and Irene Flinn founded in 1965, also supports the advancement of Arizona’s bioscience sector, arts and culture, and the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership.
