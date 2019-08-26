Rolfness conducts research at New Mexico Institute of Technology

Paradise Valley High School student Jonah Rolfness tracks near Earth asteroid for astrophysics research. (Submitted photo)

For 39 days this summer, Jonah Rolfness of Cave Creek, operated a research-grade telescope, taking images of a near-earth asteroid.

Then he calculating its orbital path and the chances of it impacting Earth in the future, according to a press release.

The Paradise Valley High School student participated in the Summer Science Program with 35 other top science students from around the world at New Mexico Institute of Technology for academic challenge, collaboration, and personal growth.

Since 1959, this “unique and highly-selective program” has offered teens hands-on, collaborative experimental research. Alumni describe the program as “the educational experience of a lifetime” as participants go on to earn advanced degrees and leadership roles in their chosen careers, the release said.

Mr. Rolfness and his colleagues worked with university professors, met prominent guest speakers, and took behind-the-scenes tours of local scientific and cultural sites.

SSP is operated by an independent non-profit, in cooperation with host campuses New Mexico Tech, University of Colorado Boulder, Purdue University, and University of California San Diego, and affiliates Caltech, MIT, and Harvey Mudd College.

Visit: summerscience.org.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.