Students invited to join fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, which operates three homes-away-from-home for families who travel to the Valley for their children’s medical care, is reaching out to students to participate in the annual Pop Tab Challenge.

Proceeds help financially struggling parents stay at one of the houses at no cost.

During 2017, 9,845 pounds of pop tabs with a value of $3,665 were collected by students and other organizations. Among schools participating in the Pop Tab Challenge, Northwest Christian School collected the most, 224 pounds.

The Pop Tab Challenge begins Aug. 20 and runs through May 1. Schools can sign up by visiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities website or by calling Development Coordinator Laura Hallstrom at 602-798-5096.

“Pop tabs may not seem that valuable, but for our families, they’re priceless,” said RMHC-CNAZ Chief Executive Officer Nancy Roach.

“Our cost for housing a family for one night is $76, but we never turn a family away that can’t afford to pay the $15 nightly fee we ask. Last year, approximately 13 percent of families were able to contribute. The funds we collect by recycling pop tabs really make a difference.”

In 2017, nearly 1,100 families from 15 Arizona counties and 26 states stayed at one of the three Valley Ronald McDonald Houses. Ninety percent of families were from Arizona. Financial support from the community, through direct donations, grants, fund-raising events and third-party fund raisers, helped cover those costs.

“This Pop Tab program not only supports the Ronald McDonald House but helps teach children about the importance of recycling and of community involvement,” Ms. Roach said.

