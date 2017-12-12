Ronald McDonald House Charities opens scholarship applications

Ronald McDonald House Charities is now accepting applications for its scholarship program, which last year totaled more than $200,000 for 90 Arizona students.
“The RMHC scholarships are designed to assist eligible graduating high school seniors who face limited access to educational and career opportunities,” RMCH Executive Director Nancy Roach said in a prepared statement.
The scholarships are distributed based on demonstrated academic achievement, community involvement and financial need.
Eligible students must:
- be legal U.S. residents younger than 21 years of age,
- reside in central or northern Arizona,
- carry a minimum 2.7 grade point average,
- be eligible to enroll and attend an institution of higher education or a vocational/technical school,
- plan to enroll at an accredited post-secondary education institution during the academic year following their high school graduation,
- complete and submit the online scholarship application and provide required supporting materials and documentation.
Deadline for submission is Thursday, Jan. 18 and applications can be completed online at https://aim.applyists.net/RMHC. Scholarship recipients will be notified in the spring.
The RMHC National Scholarship Program is supported through the efforts of neighborhood McDonald’s owner/operators, local and national Ronald McDonald House Charities and the McDonald’s Corporation.
Since 1995, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix has generated more than $2.5 million in funding for the National Scholarship program to benefit Arizona high school students. As a result, approximately 1,490 Arizona students have received scholarships to help make their dreams of attending college a reality.
