Rosie’s House students earn scholarships from Scottsdale Philharmonic

Four Rosie’s House students from inner-Phoenix received a $250 scholarship from the Scottsdale Philharmonic.

Salvatore Papandrea (top left), Sammara Estrada (top right), Yuna Kang (bottom right) and Perla Escalante (bottom left). (Submitted photos)

Salvatore Papandrea, Yuna Kang, Sammara Estrada and Perla Escalante will attend a local summer music camp complimenting their instruction from Rosie’s House. The students were winners of the organization’s annual Great Performers Competition, according to a press release.

Violinist Mr. Papandrea took first place for string instruments; Miss Kang, who also plays violin, was first place for piano; Miss Estrada was first place for voice; and Miss Escalante, who plays flute, piano and ukulele, was first place for wind instruments.

Faculty nominate Rosie’s House students, who compete within their department in the annual competition. Judging is based on performance at the student’s skill level and for the piece they are performing — not overall who is the best or most advanced.

Judges are outside educators, musicians and arts advocates throughout the community, a release states.

The first, second and third place students from each department performed at a free showcase concert in April and the first place winners from each department were featured at the Rosie’s House Annual Ovation Gala.

“These students are all so talented and deserving of the scholarships,” Joy Partridge, co-founder and president of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, said in a prepared statement. “We are pleased to participate for the second year in this partnership with Rosie’s House by donating four scholarships.”

Rosie Schurz, a German immigrant, founded Rosie’s House in 1996.

She established Rosie’s House in a small home in an impoverished Phoenix neighborhood. Rising above the poverty that plagued the Phoenix Oakland community, Ms. Schurz created a safe haven for youth to express their creativity and pursue their dreams.

Over the course of the past 22 years, Rosie’s House has grown to a community music school with 450 students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds enrolled annually.

As a free music after-school programs nationwide, Rosie’s House offers free music lessons, loaned instruments, mentorship, service-learning opportunities and college-readiness programs.

Rosie’s House uses achievement in music as a bridge to achievement in life; 97% of graduates in the past five years have achieved their college and career goals.

