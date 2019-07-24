Saguaro, Chaparral students participate in ACLU institute

Chaparral High School at 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

The American Civil Liberties Union is hosting its annual Summer Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C. for rising junior and senior high school students, which includes several Scottsdale area students.

Samuel Danoff of Saguaro High School and Zachary Kasper of Chaparral High School are joining almost 1,000 students from every state in the country for the opportunity to receive first-hand experience from lawyers, lobbyists, community activists and other experts dedicated to defending these constitutional rights.

This workshop, which runs from July 20-26, aims to give students the tools they need to engage in their communities on issues around civil liberties and civil rights.

Participating students will engage with lawyers and political activists to build expertise and knowledge in advocacy – including issues such as criminal justice reform, voting rights, and religious freedom, participate in debates and develop successful media and social networking strategies, all while observing policy development on Capitol Hill.

The week culminates with a lobby day on July 25 where students will participate in meetings with elected officials and/or congressional staff on Capitol Hill to bring attention to poor conditions immigrant families are held in at the southern border.

Participants will also meet with elected officials about the threat law enforcement officers overreaching by using facial recognition technology. The day will conclude with a large rally at the Capitol.

This year’s Summer Institute speakers include Anthony Romero, ACLU chief executive officer; David Cole, ACLU national legal director; Ronald Newman, ACLU national political director; Cecillia Wang, ACLU deputy legal director and director of Center for Democracy; Louise Melling, ACLU deputy legal director and director of Center for Liberty; and Edward Snowden, former CIA employee and whistleblower.

