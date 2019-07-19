SCC announces new scholarship program for tourism students

Scottsdale Community College is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road. (File photo)

Scottsdale Community College announced the inaugural OdySea Aquarium Foundation Scholarship Program for hospitality and tourism management students.

The program will provide two $1,500 scholarships, as well as internship opportunities, for qualified students in the college’s Hospitality and Tourism Management Program, according to a press release.

SCC’s Hospitality and Tourism Management Program offers associate degrees and certificates in the areas of hotel and restaurant management, golf management, spa and wellness center management, tourism development and meeting and event management.

Students who wish to apply for the scholarships must be dedicated to completing an associate degree or certificate in hospitality, maintain a 3.0 or higher GPA and complete the formal application which includes an essay.

Internship opportunities require the student to also be dedicated to the completion of a degree or certificate, having completed 12 credit hours in the hospitality curriculum.

OdySea Aquarium Foundation’s Interim Executive Director, and General Manager of OdySea Aquarium, Greg Charbeneau has participated on SCC’s Hospitality Advisory Board for the last two years and addressed students at their spring conference in 2017.

This new partnership will remove the financial stress for two qualified students and provide valuable on-the-job learning experiences for many others, a release claims.

“The OdySea Aquarium Foundation is privileged to support the educational dreams of students enrolled in Scottsdale Community College’s Hospitality and Tourism Management Program,” Mr. Charbeneau said in a prepared statement.

“Providing educational and real-work experiences to the students right in OdySea Aquarium’s backyard is not only an honor, but a real investment in the future of tourism in Scottsdale. We are eager to see the bold paths paved by these deserving college students.”

SCC’s Hospitality and Tourism Management Program Director Janelle Hoffman said the school is grateful for the new partnership and the students working toward their degrees.

“Many SCC students work while attending classes and the financial investment can be a challenge as many support themselves and their families while pursuing their educational and career goals,” she said in a prepared statement.

Scholarship applications will be accepted this coming fall and applied for the following spring semester.

Students can also apply this fall for OdySea Aquarium internships opportunities that will take place in spring or summer 2020 in the areas of tourism venue management, and meeting and event management.

