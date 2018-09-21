SCC plant sale/fundraiser benefits Center for Native and Urban Wildlife

The Center for Native and Urban Wildlife at Scottsdale Community College will conduct its fall plant sale Thursday-Friday, Oct. 18-19, at the school’s greenhouse.

Proceeds benefit CNUW, a nonprofit started by the SCC Biology Department to provide students and others opportunities to learn about the biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert through conservation, education and research opportunities, according to a release.

Succulents, cacti, trees/shrubs, house plants, aquatic plants, bee poles and wildflower seeds will be for sale with CNUW experts offering tips for planting and care during the event, which takes place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

Plant prices range from $3 to $25. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

SCC is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road. The greenhouse is on the northeast side of campus. Visitors should go to entrance 4 and head to parking lot 1.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.