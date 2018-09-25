SCC professor to participate in TV foundation’s faculty seminar program

Luis Carlos Davis, an adjunct faculty member of the Scottsdale School of Film plus Theater at Scottsdale Community College, has been selected to participate in the Television Academy Foundation’s 2018 Faculty Seminar Program.

Members of the Television Academy selected 25 professors from colleges and universities nationwide to participate in the prestigious program, according to a press release.

The faculty fellows will gain the latest information on the television and content development industries from top entertainment professionals during a week-long Southern California seminar from Nov. 5-9.

The seminar will include panel discussions with broadcast and cable networks’ programming and scheduling executives, legal experts and content creators, a release states.

Private studio tours and trips to top Hollywood production facilities to meet with producers, observe production, and get first-hand updates on the latest in television technologies are also part of the program.

Mr. Davis received the 2017 Outstanding Faculty or Staff Award from SCC. He is also an award-winning film director/producer. He received the 2013 Lumies Awards in Tucson.

Mr. Davis was the 2010 Man of the Year of Southern Arizona for his film work. His film projects have been exhibited in Mexico, the U.S, Chile, Colombia and Europe.

He completed his doctorate at the University of Arizona. He is the producer of two documentaries 389 Miles Living the Border and El Monstruo that will be released in 2018.

First launched in 1987, the foundation’s annual seminar offers faculty a comprehensive program designed to enhance knowledge and in turn enrich learning environments.

