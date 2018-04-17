SCC students perform original scripts in annual showcase 

Scottsdale Community College Theatre Arts presents the sixth annual WriterzBox Playwriting Showcase Friday-Saturday, April 20-21, in the Black Box Theatre inside the school’s Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
The presentation is a collection of students’ original scripts performed and staged in short play formats.
“The showcase features storytelling through two original musicals, award-winning poetry, photography and plays that embrace snapshots of modern life and futuristic cultures,” according to a release announcing the show. Some of the scripts, ranging 4-10 minutes, contain adult themes.
The free performances are open to the public. For reservations, visit eventbrite.com. In the search box, type in Writerz Box. Seating is limited. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday with a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee. There will be a dress preview 2 p.m. Friday.
The student-based production featuring the work of 14 playwrights is under the mentorship of E.E. Moe, artistic director of The Playwrights WriterzBox, and produced by the collaborative playwriting/acting, directing/design and technology programs of SCC’s Theatre Arts division within the Scottsdale School of Film + Theatre.
Since the showcase began six seasons ago, playwrights have received main stage productions as well as prestigious awards from the Vortex publication, Association for Theatre in Higher Education, Maricopa MCLI Artists and the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, both nationally and regionally, the release stated.
For more information, 480-423-6356.
