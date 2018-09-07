School in Scottsdale has special Book Day

This year’s National Read a Book Day was a special one for Tiffany Flores and her students.

The second-grade teacher at Noah Webster Schools-Pima was surprised by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf with school supplies to celebrate Thursday’s event.

Ms. Flores requested the supplies on DonorsChoose.org, and they included a new reading rug, book bin and new books, as well as a book for each of the children to take home – “Book With No Photos” by B.J. Novak.

The Bright Future donation event celebrated the launch of The Coffee Bean’s new Bright Future coffee and tea.

Available through Sunday, Sept. 30, each sale of Bright Future coffee and tea in-store and online will benefit projects at schools around Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf retail locations, including Scottsdale, according to a release from the company.

