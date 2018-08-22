Scottsdale Artists’ School hosts 35th season of workshops, classes

The Scottsdale Artists’ School’s 35th season of workshops and classes begin in September and run through May 2019.

The fine-art school, 3720 N. Marshall Way in Scottsdale, offers something for everyone from beginners to professional artists. There are 250 diverse art programs that take place throughout the year, including an innovative Youth and Teen Academy for ages 6-18, according to a release.

“This past year saw some great instructors and students visit the school and this season’s workshops promise a new, incredible lineup of working, professional artists/instructors from all over country,” Trudy Hays, Scottsdale Artists’ School’s executive director, said in the release.

“Just a few we are excited to include are: Mary Whyte, Daniel Keys and David J. Kassan,” she said.

Ms. Whyte returns to SAS after several years to teach a three-day workshop in October called Portraits and Figures in Watercolor.

“She has taught watercolor classes around the world and is the author of five books published about her life, work and artist instruction,” Ms. Hays said in the release.

Ms. Whyte has received international recognition for her watercolor paintings of contemporary realism and portraiture.

Mr. Keys is a rising star in American Representational Painting. His work is highly sought after by discerning collectors and hangs in many collections throughout North America, Europe and Russia, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to have Daniel return this year,” Ms. Hays said in the release.

“As a multi-award-winning artist, his work has graced the covers of numerous magazines and he regularly draws students from around the world who seek out his esteemed instruction,” she said.

Mr. Kassan, a contemporary realist painter, best known for his life-size portraits, also returns to SAS this season. Based in Brooklyn, New York, he has had exhibitions all over the U.S. and has taught internationally in such areas as Rome, Tel Aviv, Israel and at Dublin, Ireland’s Royal Hibernian Academy.

“His most recent project, Living Witnesses, Survivors of the Holocaust, is incredibly moving, artistically real and rich with history,” Ms. Hays said in the release.

Rounding out the rest of the SAS season are many highly accomplished, well known professional instructors, some returning and some teaching for the first time. For information and the 2018-19 schedule and instructors, call the school 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 480-990-1422 or go to scottsdaleartschool.org.

