Scottsdale cadet Grayson Beaux Naquin graduates from West Point

Grayson Naquin (right) of Scottsdale embraces fellow cadet Patrick Cowley of Charlotte, North Carolina at the West Point graduation ceremony on May 25. Vice President Mike Pence gave the graduation address . (Submitted photo)

Cadet Grayson Beaux Naquin graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Saturday, May 25.

The son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Naquin, of Scottsdale, he is a graduate of Notre Dame Preparatory High School’s class of 2015, according to a press release.

Grayson Naquin, a commissioned second lieutenant upon graduation from West Point Military Academy, will fly helicopters in the Army’s Aviation branch at Ft. Rucker, Alabama. (Submitted photo)

While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in management, was captain of the men’s soccer team and was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

In addition to his graduation, Cadet Naquin was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Army Aviation branch, reporting to Fort Rucker, Alabama for his first assignment.

The mission of the U.S. Military Academy, the release said is to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character—committed to the values of duty, honor, country and prepared for a career — marked by professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the United States Army.

The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City, founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering, the release added.

