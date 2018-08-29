Scottsdale Community College Hispanic Heritage Month programming starts Sept. 27

Scottsdale Community College has scheduled programming for Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

On Thursday, Sept. 27, the college’s Inclusiveness Council presents a documentary film screening of “Dolores.” It is the story of Dolores Huerta, one of the most important, yet least known, civil rights leaders in U.S. history, according to a release.

She co-founded and worked side-by-side with civil rights leader César Chávez to help impoverished farmworkers assert their rights for better wages, living conditions and treatment.

The screening will be in the Performing Arts Center at the college, 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale.

A panel discussion featuring Latino community advocates will follow. Panelists are Pita Juarez, an award-winning multimedia journalist; José Patiño, campaigns director with Aliento, a community healing arts organization aimed at undocumented immigrants and their families; and author Stella Pope Duarte, whose latest book is a biography of civil rights leader Raúl Yzaguirre.

The panel will be moderated by SCC Inclusiveness Council co-chair Jonathan Higuera. SCC President Chris Haines will provide welcoming remarks and SCC film faculty member Roberto Gudino will introduce the documentary.

The event starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments followed by the screening at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public with an RSVP to dolores-doc.eventbrite.com.

On Monday, Oct. 8, the Phoenix Fridas will visit the school to share arts and crafts featuring Latinx arts and culture. The event in the school cafeteria runs 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Phoenix Fridas are a group of local Latina creatives who use their arts and crafts to support each other and celebrate the spirit of the late Frida Kahlo, the famous Mexican painter. The collective has held events throughout the Valley celebrating Ms. Kahlo’s birthday and legacy. They will share special arts and crafts projects with SCC students, according to the release.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, the school’s creative writing program hosts its weekly Retro Muse Thursday event, an open-mic mosaic of musicians, singers, poets and spoken-word artists. The theme will be LatinX experiences. Retro Muse starts at 12:30 p.m. in the courtyard of the Language Communications Building at SCC.

Sponsors of these events are the SCC Inclusiveness Council, SCC information studies, SCC creative writing program and the Center for Civic and Global Engagement.

For more information on these events, call Jonathan Higuera at 480-425-6637 or Michelle Dew at 480-423-6544.

For more information on Scottsdale Community College, go to scottsdalecc.edu.

