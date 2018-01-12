Scottsdale Community College to host series of TechTalks

Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road, is hosting a series of TechTalks Friday, Feb. 2, offering talks on education and technology.
The aim of the free series of talks is to demonstrate how technology and education can change student success outcomes, according to a press release. Each talk will be 18 minutes and the format follows TEDTalks.
Specifically, the event will be in SCC’s Performing Arts Center and will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast available starting at 8 a.m. The last presentation will be at 12:30 p.m.
The event is open to the public but does require registration at https://mcli.maricopa.edu/mcli-calendar/events/techtalks-2018. Seating is limited
Topics include:
- Creating an Accessible Learning Environment for Students
- Empowering Student Voice
- Virtual Reality and Journalism: The New Frontier
- Making: Students Learn!
- Virtual Manipulatives for Mathematics: A Collaborative Journey
- Creating an EdTech Startup in College
- Saving Time: A Hacked Life
