Scottsdale Community College to host 2018 Modern Phoenix Week Expo

Scottsdale Community College’s Interior Design program and the student club of the American Society of Interior Designers are hosting the 2018 Modern Phoenix Week Expo at Two Waters Circle, Saturday, March 24 at SCC, 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
The expo, which is free and open to the public, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a press release.
Attendees will get a chance to take a workshop and hear from speakers about what’s new in modern architecture, interior design and home renovation in metro Phoenix, a release states.
Contemporary artists, interior designers, furniture designers, green builders, realtors, material showrooms, vintage furniture showrooms, accessory dealers, paint manufacturers and local historic preservation groups will staff exhibit booths.
Events include a theater performance, a workshop on hanging macramé planters and an informative talk on mid-century school architecture. Workshops include “How to research a historic property” and “Why Historic Homes Matter.”
The Scottsdale Community College culinary team will be selling street tacos. Several events require registration.
Theater students Nick Loope and Dorothy Kalmick perform “Words on Fire: The Letters of Rose Pauson and Frank Lloyd Wright.” The one-act play — which will be at the SCC Amphitheater — is based on the colorful correspondence between client and architect. Experience the original flame wars, 1940s style.
Show times for this event is 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Macramé is making a comeback in interior decor at 1:30 p.m. in the SCC Copper Room. Learn the basic knotting techniques to make your own take-home hanging macramé planter from Interior Design Department chair Chuck Cooper. $25 fee includes all materials.
Roger Brevoort and members of the Postwar Architecture Task Force of Greater Phoenix will discuss mid-century school buildings in Phoenix and Scottsdale and whether they can be reused and rehabilitated. Schools of the 60s will take place in the SCC Turqoise Room at 3 p.m.
For more information on other Modern Phoenix Week activities or to register for events, visit http://www.modernphoenix.com.
