Scottsdale Community College to host ‘Argonautika’ as fall theatre production

“Argonautika,” an adaptation of the Greek mythology story of Jason and the Argonauts, will be the fall theatre production from Scottsdale Community College’s School of Film and Theatre Oct. 19-27.

The play, which Mary Zimmerman wrote, transforms Greek mythology into an array of challenges as Jason’s crew embarks on their first voyage of the world, according to a press release.

The journey illustrates the unpredictability, inspiring and overwhelming breadth of emotion from the characters along with lessons on failure and loss with bursts of humor and fantastical creatures.

Guest director Christy Montour-Larson leads the student cast. Ms. Mountour-Larson recently earned top director acknowledgments from Westworld Magazine, 5280 Magazine and CBS4 Denver, a release states.

“I love the play because it is both an epic adventure and a love story, something that isn’t too common,” she said in a prepared statement.

The play asks the oldest questions in the world: who are we and why are we here? Is our destiny shaped by the gods or free will?

“‘Argonautika’ uses storytelling techniques that go back to antiquity yet are still vital to us today,” Ms. Montour-Larson said. “The play requires us to use our imaginations to solve some of the puzzles.”

The play is open to the public and free to attend with an Eventbrite reservation. It is not suitable for children.

