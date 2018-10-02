Scottsdale Community College to host Fall Plant Sale

The Center for Native and Urban Wildlife at Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road, will hold its Fall Plant Sale/Fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 18 and Friday, Oct.19, 2018 at the school’s Greenhouse.

The school is inviting resident to purchase succulents, cacti, trees/shrubs, house plants, aquatic plants, bee poles and wildflower seeds. CNUW experts also will be on hand to offer care and planting tips, according to a press release.

The proceeds benefit CNUW, a non-profit, which the SCC Biology Department started to provide students and others opportunities to learn about the biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert through conservation, education and research opportunities.

Plant prices range from $3 to $25 and only cash and checks accepted. Checks should be payable to SCC. Sale times will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on both days.

