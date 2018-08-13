Scottsdale Community College welcomes exchange students for upcoming year

Scottsdale Community College is hosting 16 international exchange students to contribute to the campus community during the 2018-19 academic year as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Community College Initiative (CCI) Program.

The CCI Program will provide 146 participants from underserved global communities with a one-year non-degree academic program in workforce development fields at nine U.S. community colleges in eight states, according to a press release.

This year, CCI participants studying at Scottsdale Community College are from Bangladesh, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Ghana, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey.

There will be a Welcome Party and American Barbecue at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 where participants will present the cultures of their countries in traditional native dress at 27021 N. 64th St. in Scottsdale.

There will also be an International Fashion Show at the Student Leadership Workshop for Scottsdale high school students involved with Scottsdale Sister Cities at Scottsdale Community College, Turquoise Room, 9000 E. Chaparral Road. This will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

