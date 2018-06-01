Scottsdale native graduates from U.S. Naval Academy

Grant Zaro of Scottsdale graduated Friday, May 25, from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and a commission as a U.S. Marine Corps 2nd lieutenant.

A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Preparatory Catholic High School, Mr. Zaro was a member of the Endurance Team and graduated No. 17 in his class of 1,062 at the academy.

President Donald Trump gave the commencement address and handed out diplomas and commissioning documents to the top 100 graduates.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy “prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body,” according to a release.

The academy’s more than 81,000 alumni include one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 52 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.