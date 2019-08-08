Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep eyes expansion with new theater

A Notre Dame Prep representative explains the proposed black box theater to community members at the open house. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Notre Dame Preparatory is expanding.

The school recently hosted an open house to showcase plans of a proposed blackbox theater that will house its fine and performing arts programming. Community members gathered at the school Monday, July 22 to see plans and hear presentations from school staff.

The building is planned to be 19,750 square feet and will not exceed 34 feet in height. Plans call for a 3,700-square-foot theater, three music classrooms, a TV/recording studio and a north-facing entrance.

An artist’s rendering of Notre Dame Preparatory’s proposed black box theater. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

NDP plans to use the new building as academic space for theater, instrumental, choral and digital video programs; the expansion of performing arts curriculum to include theater tech and stage design; and an additional gathering space for large community events.

Those community events include Mass, Christian service activities, lectures, parent gatherings, house meetings and other events.

NDP Principal Jill Platt said this is the school’s first academic expansion project and will be a state-of-the-art facility to address growing needs at the school.

“The facility will also demonstrate to the public how critical the arts are for creative expression and nurturing the mind, body and soul of each person,” Ms. Platt said.

“Our students have waited a long time for space in which to showcase their talent. They deserve this.”

The school cited a $6.8 million price tag on the project, with $4.5 million already raised for it. School officials say donations for the project have come from supporters in the community.

Plans call for a groundbreaking in the fall as Notre Dame Prep has been working closely with the Diocese of Phoenix and the City of Scottsdale to reach that goal.

Notre Dame Prep, 9701 E. Bell Road, is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school that features co-ed enrollment of about 847 students.

The school offers various fine and performing arts classes including instrumental music, dance, painting, ceramics, guitar ensemble, choir, acting and photography.

