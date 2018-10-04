Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep hosts ‘Get After It’ breakfast

It was a celebration of education, spreading the Gospel and rallying support for making education accessible to people of all socioeconomic backgrounds.

Notre Dame Preparatory’s “Get After It” Breakfast Friday, Sept. 28 had a dual purpose: to help raise money for NDP’s Saints’ Fund and to promote faith-based high school and post-high school education.

The 90-minute event added $27,000 to the school’s annual campaign, which to date has raised more than $261,000 since the start of school in August, according to a press release.

“It was wonderful to see our community come together early in the morning to celebrate NDP’s “Get After It” spirit,” NDP Principal Jill Platt said in a prepared statement.

“We were joined by several faith-based universities, Catholic organizations, local business leaders, alumni families, our parents and faculty.”

Grand Canyon University president Brian Mueller spoke to the more than 200 guests about the future of higher education and the impact that faith-based education has on students and their willingness to learn, to be open-minded and to share God’s love.

“Brian Mueller’s message was powerful as he reflected on the power of Christian education where students gain an outward versus egocentric orientation towards our world and how to solve problems,” Ms. Platt said.

The name “Get After It” pays homage to the late Scot Bemis, NDP’s legendary coach and science teacher who won two football state championships and one girls’ soccer state championship. Mr. Bemis used the phrase to inspire his students and athletes. He died in 2012.

Opened in 2002, Notre Dame Prep is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 902 students. The school has received national recognition for the caliber of its academic, arts and athletic programs.

