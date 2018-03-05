Scottsdale opens video contest to local high school students

Scottsdale high school students who love the arts are invited to share their passion by participating in a video contest this month.
PHX Architecture, the city of Scottsdale and Scottsdale Arts is sponsoring the “I Love the Arts” contest. It’s a way for future leaders of our community to share why the arts are important to our city through the medium of video, according to a press release.
The contest winner will receive a $500 cash prize, membership to Scottsdale Arts, an invitation to the Mayor’s Breakfast for the Arts and a presentation of their video at a city council meeting, a release states.
This contest is limited to only high school students attending a Scottsdale school or a resident of Scottsdale. Those under 18 need to get permission from their guardians.
The videos should be long enough to tell the story. Good practice is approximately two to three minutes. A panel of community experts that may include curators, communications and other design professionals will select the winning video
Only one video per student can be submitted. The deadline to submit videos is Friday, March 23. Winners will be announced April 1. Videos will be judged on: creativity; clarity of message; and audience engagement.
Students can submit their video by uploading it to YouTube and then sending the link to rsmetana@scottsdaleaz.gov. Submissions need to include a name, address and school.
For more information and a list of YouTube policy and safety guidelines, go to ScottsdaleAz.gov and search “Love the Arts.”
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.