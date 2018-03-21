Scottsdale Prep Speech and Debate takes home state crown

The Scottsdale Preparatory Academy Speech and Debate team finished first at the AIA Division II State Championship Speech and Debate tournament in Flagstaff Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10.
In it’s fifth year of existence, the SPA Speech and Debate team reached the state pinnacle after climbing each year of its existence from 24th place five years ago, according to a release.
Along with the team wins, several SPA individuals took home individual honors.
In the Congressional Debate — House 1, Shayna Cohen finished first with Leila Khan finished second. In the Congressional Debate — House 2, Alexander Curry was the state champion and Amy Zhou was the runner-up.
Thomas Chung was the state champion in the Congressional Debate — House 3 and Jordan Cohen was the state runner-up.
In the Public Forum Debate category, the team of Jordan and Shayna Cohen and the team of Zhou and Chung finished as co-state champions. This was the third consecutive year Jordan and Shayna Cohen became state champions.
Chung also became the state champion in Extemporaneous Speaking with Shayna Cohen finishing as the runner-up. Curry took third, Jordan Cohen finished fourth, Khan earned fifth and Zhou took sixth to close out SPA in the category.
In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Sartaj Malhi finished second in the category and Curry finished fifth. Shayna Cohen was also the state runner-up in the Original Oratory category.
Emily Stabilito finished first in the Informative Speaking competition with Reeti Patel coming in fourth, Abigayle Mazzocco finishing fifth and Cameron Bickley finishing seventh.
Curry finished as the state champion in Impromptu Speaking with Patel finishing third and Malhi finishing in the top 12.
Anish Verma and Bickley finished in fifth in the category and Stabilito and McKenna Lane came in ninth. Stabilito finished in seventh in the Humorous Interpretation and the team of Jordan Cohen and Malhi took seventh in the Duet Acting category.
The overall team effort of these and other students contributed to Scottsdale Prep winning the Overall Team Sweepstakes State Championship Award, a release states.
In addition to winning state, SPA also participates in many national circuit tournaments such as the NSDA Nationals as well as the University of Kentucky Tournament of Champions.
This year, Scottsdale Prep’s team in the International Public Policy Forum (Zhou, Khan and Chung) placed in the top 32 teams in the world.
