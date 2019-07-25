Scottsdale Prep students compete at national debate contest

From left to right: Thomas Chung, Reeti Patel, Leila Khan, and Travis Clement. (Submitted photo)

Great Hearts Academies was well-represented at the 2019 National Speech & Debate Association Championship Tournament in Dallas from June 16-21 with three Scottsdale Preparatory Academy students participating.

Thomas Chung, Lelia Khan and Retti Patel, students at Scottsdale Prep, joined Alison Cohen of Chandler Preparatory in the competition.

In order to compete at the National tournament, competitors go through an intensive qualification process and represent the top 2% of speech and debate competitors across the country.

Mr. Chung placed third in the country in Congressional Debate (House). He was also elected the presiding officer by the chamber of national finalists. He is among a small handful of students in the country that have auto-qualified for next year’s NSDA National Tournament in Albuquerque.

Ms. Khan placed in the top 80 competitors in Congressional Debate (House) out of 473 competitors. She also placed in the top 150 entries of Impromptu speaking (out of a field of 520).

Ms. Patel advanced to Round 7 in Extemporaneous Debate (the top 113 competitors out of 870 entries).

Scottsdale Prep students were coached by Mr. Travis Clement, who was recognized with two awards from the NSDA at this tournament (earning both his first Coaching Diamond Award and the Service Key Award) for his leadership, dedication, and service to his school and the Speech & Debate community over the last six years.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.