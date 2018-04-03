Scottsdale school board ends three positions destined for attrition

Three administrative positions within the Scottsdale Unified School District will be abolished for the 2018-19 school year, following unanimous approval by the Governing Board.
On March 20, elected leaders approved ending the positions on consent during a regular meeting at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave. The effected positions are:
- Carol Pollack: educational services/director of instruction and professional development;
- Vacant: community education/director of early childhood and community education;
- Vacant: special education/coordinator of program analysis.
“Due to reductions in funding and district organization, the three positions listed below are being abolished,” the agenda item submitted by Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Specialized Services Dr. Pam Sitton states.
The changes will be effective June 30.
