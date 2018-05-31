Scottsdale school district board recommends pay raises for all employees

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board voted May 29 to include salary increases for all district employees in the district’s 2018-19 maintenance and operations budget. A final vote on the proposed budget will take place next month.

“Our staff is at the heart of everything we do, and as our most important resource, we need to invest in them,” Acting Superintendent Dr. John Kriekard said in a release.

The salary increases would include, according to the release:

10 percent for teachers.

$8/day increase for substitute teachers.

4 percent for hourly employees, including bus drivers, health assistants and other select, classified staff.

1 percent for administrators.

Other features of the proposed budget would:

increase the annual pay of first-year teachers from $36,593 to $41,320.

fund the hiring of four additional school security officers.

create longevity stipends for bus drivers.

