Scottsdale Schools hosts Anne Frank — A History for Today

Scottsdale Unified School District is hosting Anne Frank — A History for Today for one week in April, turning district headquarters into a pop-up museum featuring an international exhibit hosted by students.
The week of the event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 through Friday, April 27 with an open house slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 24.
The event, including the open house, will be at the Mohave District Annex, which is adjacent to Mohave Middle School at 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road.
The Anne Frank — A History for Today exhibit has visited more than 40 countries and is coordinated by The Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The exhibit tells the story of Anne Frank through photographs and “peer education,” in which students are responsible for the guided tours, according to a press release.
SUSD students selected to serve as guides received special training from The Anne Frank House in March. Those student guides will be available during the school day to host field trip groups and explain the content of the exhibit to their peers.
