Scottsdale schools receive high marks from state board

The Arizona State Board of Education released 2017-18 school letter grades Friday, Oct. 5 and 89 percent of Scottsdale Unified School District schools received an A or B letter grade.

The state’s A-F Accountability System provides a formula-based approach to assessing Arizona’s schools and the academic growth students achieve, based on Arizona Revised Statute §15-421, according to a press release.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication that our students and teachers put forth every day in the classroom,” Dr. John Kriekard, acting superintendent, said in a prepared statement.

“The strong achievement measured by the state letter grade system is just one more point of pride for our district. Parents, families and the community have rallied around our students, and this measure shows what a great job our students are doing.”

Highlights from the Scottsdale Unified report include:

Arcadia High School improved its letter grade from a C to a B.

Chaparral High School improved its letter grade from a B to an A.

Desert Mountain High School improved its letter grade from a B to an A.

Saguaro High School improved its letter grade from a B to an A.

Tavan Elementary School improved its letter grade from a C to an A.

The state’s A-F letter grade system measures year-to-year student academic growth; proficiency on English language arts, math and science; proficiency and academic growth of English language learners; high school, career and higher education readiness; and high school graduation rates.

