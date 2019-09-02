Scottsdale Schools to host informational meetings regarding override election

An override election is on the horizon for SUSD voters and the district is hosting several informational meetings in preparation for the election. (file photo)

Scottsdale Unified School District is offering five opportunities in September for the public to learn about its Maintenance and Operations (M&O) override election coming up Nov. 5.

SUSD Chief Financial Officer Jeff Gadd will host a series of informational, public meetings that will take place in each of the district’s learning communities, according to a press release.

The SUSD Governing Board voted June 11 to place the budget override issue on the November 2019 ballot. Voters approved the current M&O in November 2014. The current override begins phasing out in the 2020-21 school year.

All five meetings take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at SUSD high school libraries/media centers, with the exception of one:

Tuesday, Sept 10 at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 12 at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 19 at Saguaro High School, 6250 N. 82nd St.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Desert Mountain High School, 12575 E. Via Linda

Thursday, Sept. 26 in the Mount Olympus room at Arcadia High School, 4703 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

The Nov. 5 SUSD election is by mail only: there will be no polling places for the SUSD election, a release states.

In order to participate, you must be a registered Maricopa County voter. Voter registration for this election ends Oct. 7, 2019. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters who reside within SUSD.

District residents will also receive election informational pamphlets from the Maricopa County School Superintendent’s Office, which is responsible for conducting this election. It recommends ballots be mailed back no later than Oct. 29 in order for them to arrive by Nov. 5.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.