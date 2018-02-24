Scottsdale Sister Cities salutes five SUSD teachers

Scottsdale Sister Cities Association recognized five outstanding teachers before a standing room only ceremony held earlier this month. One teacher from each of the five Scottsdale Unified School District high schools was selected for the recognition.
Uniquely, it was students from the high schools who introduced the teachers at the Feb. 8 event, and then spoke about how these teachers reached out to students, cared for their success, and helped develop their leadership skills. All five are teacher advisors for the International Clubs at their schools.
Participating in the ceremony to express community appreciation to the teachers were Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Cecilia Johnson. Students, members of SSCA, and parents of SUSD students were present as each teacher received a bouquet of flowers and a gift card for their personal use.
The teachers volunteer to be advisors for the International Clubs without compensation. SSCA believes teachers deserve community appreciation for the role they play in guiding students. SSCA annually recognizes teachers who exceed community expectations and congratulates them for their extra dedication to their students. Under the guidance of these teachers, student leaders of the clubs plan regular meetings of students, introduce speakers, conduct the meetings and undertake international community service.
The International Clubs complement the classroom education students receive at their schools. The focus of the clubs is to increase the global awareness and know-how of students. Club members have opportunities to apply to be youth ambassadors on exchange trips to Scottsdale’s sister cities.
Dr. Johnson noted students who return from exchange trips bring new and important perspectives of the world to their classrooms and fellow students.
The outstanding teachers were: Zosha Darnell, Arcadia High School; Susan Manning, Chaparral High School; Dr. Yvonne Pasek, Coronado High School; Vero Rader, Desert Mountain High School; and Ian Stephan, Saguaro High School.
The students who introduced and described the value these teachers give to them were: Kennedy Duong, Arcadia; Kyle Chabrier and Alana Colby, Chaparral; Emily Salinas, Coronado; Magnolia Pena, Desert Mountain; and Isabel Haas, Sagurao.
Mayor Lane noted Scottsdale Sister Cities provides citizens and students with a unique connection with cities of many other cultures in lands often far from Scottsdale.
For more information about Scottsdale Sister Cities, go to: www.Scottsdalesistercities.info or https://www.facebook.com/scottsdalesistercities/.
