Scottsdale student selected as national finalist for “Two For The Crew” challenge

Future Engineers announces the finalists in the “Two for the Crew” Challenge, the sixth in a series of design competitions tasking K-12 students to invent useful items for astronauts living in space.
Since reducing mass and volume are of the utmost importance in space exploration, participants were invited to engineer a multi-functional object that combined two items into one, with the intention of being 3D printed by astronauts on the International Space Station.
The “Two for the Crew” challenge began on Sept. 21, 2017 and was issued by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Foundation with technical assistance from NASA. Future Engineers developed and hosted the challenge via its online education platform for K-12 students.
Four finalists in each age group have been selected, including Austin Suder of Scottsdale. As a finalist, MakerBot will award a Replicator Mini+ 3D printer to the school, library or education organization of Austin’s choice. He will also progress to the final stage of the competition, which involves presenting his 3D design to an expert panel of judges, including NASA’s In Space Manufacturing Project Manager, Niki Werkheiser.
“These students are helping to shape the future of space exploration and I’m excited for them to get direct feedback from NASA experts like Niki,” said Deanne Bell, CEO and Founder of Future Engineers. “Today’s finalist announcement also happily coincides with National Engineers Week. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate engineering than by honoring these inspiring student innovations.”
The competition culminates when the winners are announced on March 14. The grand prize winner of the teen division will have his or her design 3D printed on the space station by Made In Space, Inc. and both the teen and junior winners will receive a trip to Washington D.C. to learn about space exploration.
