Scottsdale student wins trip to Iceland through National Geographic Competition

Amy Zhou (center), a recent graduate of Scottsdale Prep, garnered recognition from Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane (left) and AT&T Arizona President Toni Morales Broberg for being a scholarship winner of the 2019 Nat Geo Mundo Explorer Program. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A Scottsdale student is on her way to Iceland with a National Geographic crew as the scholarship winner of the 2019 Nat Geo Mundo Explorer Program.

Amy Zhou, who graduated from Scottsdale Preparatory Academy in May, was honored by AT&T and Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane at the mayor’s office on May 29 for her achievement.

“Amy is a fantastic representation of the caliber of student talent we have in Scottsdale,” said Mr. Lane in a prepared statement. “We’re proud of Amy and wish her the best of luck on this exciting expedition.”

The Nat Geo Mundo Explorer Program, sponsored by AT&T, invited high school students to apply for a full-scholarship summer travel experience with an emphasis on learning and enrichment.

Jim Lane; Amy Zhou and her family; and Toni Morales Broberg. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Miss Zhou is one of only two U.S. students who won the scholarship, according to a press release. She will study climate and geology with National Geographic experts during her two-week stay in Iceland.

“It was very exciting when we learned that a Valley student won this opportunity,” Toni Morales Broberg, president of AT&T Arizona, said in a prepared statement. “AT&T supports programs that empower students and provide unique learning opportunities. We’re thrilled to play a part in offering students like Amy a chance to go on this once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

On her expedition, Miss Zhou will be able to participate in a variety of learning adventures including exploring a glacial lagoon filled with icebergs, hiking black-sand beaches, and studying geysers and mud pots with Icelandic scientists.

“Environmental preservation has always been important to me, especially in light of Arizona’s recent droughts,” Miss Zhou said. “By studying Iceland’s climate and geology, I hope to take the lessons learned and experience gained to contribute to a greener world.”

Miss Zhou plans to attend Yale University in the fall and aims to eventually pursue a career in environmental policy and management. She leaves for her trip on July 15.

