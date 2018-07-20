Scottsdale students donate bottled water to Rescue Mission

Summer campers from Camelback Desert School in Scottsdale delivered 800 bottles of water Wednesday, July 18, to the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

In support of the Heat Relief campaign, campers conducted a water bottle drive to help homeless people in Phoenix stay hydrated this summer. During the donation delivery at Phoenix Rescue Mission, campers also met with representatives at the facility, according to a release.

“Through this initiative, campers have been learning the importance of helping community members in need,” the release stated.

Camelback Desert School is part of Nobel Learning Communities, Inc., a national network of 200 private schools, including preschools, elementary, middle and high schools in 19 states.

