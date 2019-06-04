Scottsdale students graduate from Arizona State University

Arizona State University recently hosted its 2019 Commencement ceremony, which featured several Scottsdale natives graduating. (Submitted photo)

Arizona State University recently had its 2019 Commencement at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe and several graduates from Scottsdale made the cut.

Of many graduates at the Monday, May 6 ceremonies, 17 hailed from Scottsdale. These graduates finished various degrees from seven different colleges at the university, according to a press release.

From the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Mary Thurston (biological sciences); Gabriel Scott (psychology); Carson Dobric (communication); and Allison Sautter (biomedical sciences) each earned their degrees.

Graduates from the Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College included Annika Weaver (early childhood education/early childhood special education); and Sabai Kongjai (education).

Nicole Cox (criminal justice); and Jordan Lundgren (criminal justice and criminology) graduated from the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions. Kevin Cranmer (computer science) also graduated from the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

From the College of Health Solutions, Sara Mailatyar (public health); Kaylyn McAnally (Kinesiology); and Kendall Cunningham (exercise and wellness) each earned their degrees.

Graduates from the W.P. Carey School of Business included Madison Ong (supply chain management and marketing); Henry Willis (finance); Lisa Alvarado (global leadership); and Samuel Hendren (global logistics management).

To round out the list of Scottsdale graduates at ASU is Riley Culver (digital culture) from the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

