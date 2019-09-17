Scottsdale teens link hope notes for Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Saguaro High School participated in the contest, Sept. 2 – 10, creating 814 links in the chain. Submitted photos

Scottsdale teens were among students to turn handwritten messages of hope into paper chains surrounding their schools and the Arizona State Capitol Building.

Valley high schools created more than 12,800 handwritten messages during Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September, according to a press release. Schools were invited to a special ceremony to encircle the Arizona Capitol Building with the Connections of Hope Paper Chain on Sept. 17.

Three $1,000 prizes based on school participation were awarded at the event for the Most handwritten links created – McClintock High School; Highest ratio of links to students enrolled – Phoenix Coding High School; and Combination score of most handwritten links and highest ratio of links to students enrolled – Mesa High School.

Award money will be used to cover the costs of creating a mural, garden or other ways of inspiring long-term hope on campus, the release said.

Messages of hope were written on strips of paper and turned into paper chains linked together that were more than 3,220 feet long, the equivalent of more than one-half a mile.

Connections of Hope Paper Chains are displayed in areas where students can remove a link and take a message of hope if needed.

The messages provide encouragement to fellow students struggling with depression, anxiety, thoughts of suicide or just having a bad day, detailed the release.

“Research shows that feelings of hope and connection are protective factors that can prevent teen suicide,” said Michelle Moorhead, Teen Lifeline executive director, in a prepared statement.

“By writing a message of hope on each link of a paper chain, we are literally and figuratively creating connections that show our teens they are not alone.”

Teen Lifeline — a Phoenix-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to provide a safe, confidential and crucial crisis intervention service for teens throughout Arizona — challenged high schools to a competition to create the most messages of hope to help encourage positive connections on high school campuses in Maricopa County, the release noted.

Scottsdale’s Saguaro High School participated in the contest from Sept. 2 – 10, creating 814 links in the chain, the release said, crediting a sponsorship from Mercy Care that made the competition possible.

“We’re so proud of these students for reaching out to their peers like this,” said Mercy Care President and CEO Lorry Bottrill in a prepared statement.

“We’ve heard over and over, at suicide prevention and awareness trainings for hundreds of school personnel throughout the Valley, that these types of connections make a real difference for young people who may be at risk.”

Schools are encouraged to display their Connections of Hope Paper Chains in areas where students can remove a link and take a message of hope with them on difficult days, the release added.

For more information, visit TeenLifeline.org.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.